Tasmania Police has charged a 35-year-old Wynyard man with trafficking methylamphetamine.
Police have alleged that the man has sold approximately $188,000 worth of methylamphetamine in the past 12 months.
He was arrested on Wednesday following a search of a Wynyard property and charged with trafficking in a controlled drug.
The man has also been charged with dealing in the proceeds of crime and will reappear in court on December, 13, 2022.
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
