The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

All I want for Christmas is spuds

By Brian Wightman
December 11 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas lunch is fast approaching and there has been concern that potatoes, to be baked to perfection, may be in short supply. Heaven forbid! Shutterstock picture

Spuds glorious spuds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.