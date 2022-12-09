16 Days of Activism comes to a close with final city march

A 16 day community initiative to stop violence against women finished on Friday at the steps of Civic Square.
The annual international campaign, 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence began on November 25, coinciding with International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and ran through to Human Rights Day on December 10.
For 11 days of the event, members of the community including representatives from health and the housing sector marched through the streets of Launceston to raise awareness and educate the community on violence against women.
A rally attendee said she was emotionally, physically and financially abused for eight years.
"I'm homeless now; it's really hard," she said.
"I've lived in Tasmania for 22 years and worked two jobs. Now I've lost everything."
"I'm not the only one, there's so many women out there not getting help."
Advocates for Change project coordinator Tess Moodie said community members often don't know how to respond when they receive disclosure from a victim survivor.
"The default comment will be 'just leave,' but usually it's never that simple," Ms Moodie said.
"Being able to know other ways you can support victim survivors is always helpful."
She said powerful change began at a community level.
"Whether that be extra community education around gender based violence, equipping people to be a bystander to support victim survivors or just stepping in against sexist jokes and comments," Ms Moodie said.
"The community level is important so everybody is able to respond to prevent violence."
"But really at the very top of that is our system that needs to change. If we can impact systems, policies and society's views around gender equality I think it's a more powerful way to go at it."
City of Launceston Community Development Officer Katherine Hawkins said there were some very practical conversations had over the past 16 days.
"We averaged at least 30 people each day. Over the 11 days of walking, that's 330 conversations we had with leaders and influencers," Ms Hawkins said.
"Hopefully they take that information back to their workplaces and communities and spread the word to talk with their peers, friends and workmates."
Family Violence Counselling and Support Service can be reached at 1800 608 122.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
