The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A 16 day rally opposing violence against women concluded Friday

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
16 Days of Activism comes to a close with final city march

A 16 day community initiative to stop violence against women finished on Friday at the steps of Civic Square.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.