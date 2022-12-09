Change is happening after deaths

The head of Tasmania Police's wellbeing support unit has told an inquest looking into the deaths of four police suicides that significant organisational learnings have been made over recent years.
The police suicide coronial inquiry looking into the deaths of Constables Paul Hunt and Simon Darke, Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds and Sergeant Robert Cooke concluded witness evidence on Friday.
Wellbeing support director Matthew Richman was asked what learnings had been made in respect of each death.
There is an opportunity to rethink our wellbeing check approach to try and get some additional early intervention opportunities- Inspector Matthew Richman
Constable Paul Hunt was undergoing Code of Conduct investigations into alleged drug charges and died by suicide after being told by Professional Standards that his policing career was over.
Inspector Richman said as a direct consequence of Constable Hunt's death signficant advances to the police welfare protocol had been made.
In respect of Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds, Inspector Richman said early intervention strategies could be looked at.
"[His] length of service was so long and he had such a significant involvement in a range of issues over the years, every aspect of policing changed, has changed dramatically from when he started until the time of his death," he said.
"But I think there is an opportunity to rethink our wellbeing check approach to try and get some additional early intervention opportunities."
Inspector Richman said he did not know enough of Constable Darke's situation but with regards to Sergeant Cooke he said internal welfare processes and workers compensation processes had changed a lot.
"We are going back to basics when it comes to workers compensation, to make sure our end business processes are appropriate and trauma informed," he said.
"There will be significant enhancements to our overall system of workers compensation as a result."
Inspector Richman also commented on welfare support provided by the critical stress management team.
Senior Constable Elizabeth Jenny Carlisle told the police suicides inquest on Thursday that Tasmania Police needed to get better at providing assistance in respect of trauma and prevention of PTSD, and suggested mandatory psychological assistance after traumatic events.
In 2019 she attended three fatal car accidents in four months and said did not receive any calls of assistance from Tasmania Police.
On Friday, Inspector Richman said he checked records which found she was contacted after the three accidents.
