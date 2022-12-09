How police process has changed after four officer suicides

The head of Tasmania Police's wellbeing support unit has told an inquest looking into the deaths of four police suicides that significant organisational learnings have been made over recent years.
The police suicide coronial inquiry looking into the deaths of Constables Paul Hunt and Simon Darke, Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds and Sergeant Robert Cooke concluded witness evidence on Friday.
Wellbeing support director Matthew Richman was asked what learnings had been made in respect of each death.
Constable Paul Hunt was undergoing Code of Conduct investigations into alleged drug charges and died after being told by Professional Standards that his policing career was over.
Inspector Richman said the a direct consequence of Constable Hunt's death was signficant advances to the police welfare protocol.
In respect of Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds, Inspector Richman said early intervention strategies could be looked at.
"[His] length of service was so long and he had such a significant involvement in a range of issues over the years, every aspect of policing changed, has changed dramatically from when he started until the time of his death," he said.
"But I think there is an opportunity to rethink our wellbeing check approach to try and get some additional early intervention opportunities."
Inspector Richman said he did not know enough of Constable Darke's situaiton, but with regards to Sergeant Cooke he said internal welfare processes and workers compensation processes had changed a lot.
"We are going back to basics when it comes to workers compensation, to make sure our end business processes are appropriate and trauma informed," he said.
"There will be significant enhancements to our overall system of workers compensation as a result."
