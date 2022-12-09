A long-range plan by Wesley Vale trainer Gaetan Delon came to fruition when Rising Light won the $50,000 Golden Mile at Spreyton on Friday.
Delon, who is also a part-owner, said he had been planning to win the race since Rising Light ran sixth in the same event last year.
"I've been trying very hard to make sure the horse was right - and he was," the trainer said.
"I've only been training for 1-1/2 years and this is my first big win so I'm very happy."
Apprentice Erica Byrne Burke gave Rising Light ($4.60 to $7.00) a lovely run on the fence behind the leaders before getting into the clear on the home turn.
The five-year-old then overpowered the leader Sir Simon ($4.60 to $5.00), who had done a lot of work early from a wide barrier, to score by a half length with Reward Achiever ($5.50 to $7.00) finishing off nicely to be a half length away third.
Byrne Burke said the race panned out well.
"He travelling nicely and when Sir Simon came off the bridle towards the corner I decided to get off his back and get going," she said.
"When I did, he really let down. He's a nice genuine horse who always tries his best."
Delon said if Rising Light pulled up well he would advance to the Sheffield Cup, a natural progression to the Devonport Cup.
Of the beaten runners, last year's winner White Hawk ($41) ran his best race for some time to finish a close fourth, just in front of Argyle Beach ($21).
The sensationally backed favourite Dramazing ($9.50 to $3.90) wasn't far away in seventh place but never looked a winning chance.
A decision to back-up Techno Awards two days after he raced at Mowbray paid dividends for the connections of the five-year-old gelding.
The equal longest-priced runner in the field, Techno Awards ($21) finished strongly to beat five rivals in the Class 1 Handicap.
Trainer Peter Luttrell said the Shamus Award gelding had been very disappointing since his only previous win in April last year.
"We've had a lot of issues with him," Luttrell said.
"About six months ago he ricked a joint in trackwork and I had a lot of trouble getting him right.
"Then he's had a crook back ... it's just little things that have kept popping up all the time."
Techno Awards did show some improvement at Mowbray when beaten only 3-1/2 lengths which prompted Luttrell to consider a quick back-up.
"I threw him in the paddock all day Thursday and thought that, if he ate up that night, I'd run him again because it was only a six-horse race. And he licked his bin out."
Trainer Stuart Gandy believes a change of work routine helped Gee Gee Als Prince break a lengthy drought in the Rating 62 Handicap.
The four-year-old hadn't won since mid-December last year.
"It's been a frustrating 12 months," Gandy said. "He's been consistent but being a get-back, get-home horse he finds a lot of trouble.
"Ismail (Toker) has been riding him pretty well and rode him a treat today.
"He's the type of horse that is never going to win by a lot but he has got ability and should have won more races."
Gandy said that since Gee Gee Als Prince last raced he'd been taking him to the beach which seemed to make a difference.
"We've been doing that with a few horses - it gets them off the track and keeps them fresh," he said.
"The horses love it and Scott (Brunton) has proved it's a magical place to be.
"It does mean extra work and longer days but it's been paying dividends the past few weeks."
Victorian-trained Fernando Mick is the fastest qualifier for next week's $150,000 Hobart Thousand final however the box draw might decide favouritism.
Fernando Mick recorded 25.63 while winning his heat by 3-1/4 lengths on Thursday night but there was little between the times of all the qualifiers.
The box draw will be conducted at the Hall Of Fame and awards dinner on Saturday night.
Trainer David Geall told the Tasracing web site he hadn't been confident of Fernando Mick winning after he only arrived in the state on Thursday morning.
"We were very apprehensive about his chances because flying in on the morning of the race can be a problem," Geall said.
"But came out of the boxes flying and went super."
Fernando Mick also contested last year's Hobart Thousand when third in his heat and second in the consolation final.
Geall said his recent form going into this year's series had been good.
"He has been racing extremely well over the last few months. He begins quickly and box draws are not much of a concern," the trainer said.
Victoria will be represented by three runners in the $100,000-to-the-winner final, the others being Jebediah trained by David Burnett and Paua Of Buddy trained by Steven Bruce White.
Western Australian-trained Vice Grip qualified as the fastest second after going down by a nose to Jebediah.
WA won the final in 2020 with Tommy Shelby.
The locally-trained finalists will be Ladbrokes Chase winner Rojo Diamond prepared by Robin Grubb, Isurava (Debbie Cannan), Nyah Nyah Flyer (Eileen Thomas) and Rip Away (Ted Medhurst).
Isurava 25.84
Nyah Nyah Flyer 25.95
Jebediah 25.78
Fernando Mick 25.63
Paua Of Buddy 25.73
Rip Away 25.94
Rojo Diamond 25.81
Vice Grip 25.78
Reserves:
Who Told Shorty
Raider's Guide
Run Thursday Dec. 15
