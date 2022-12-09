The Examiner
Long-range plan sees Wesley Vale trainer strike gold

GM
By Greg Mansfield
December 9 2022 - 7:30pm
Rising Light, ridden by local apprentice Erica Byrne Burke, wins the $50,000 Golden Mile at Spreyton on Friday. Picture by Peter Staples
Mehmet Ulucinar, who won the first two races, talks to the media after scoring on Techno Awards.
Debbie Cannan with Isurava, one of four Tasmanian-trained finalists for the Hobart Thousand.

A long-range plan by Wesley Vale trainer Gaetan Delon came to fruition when Rising Light won the $50,000 Golden Mile at Spreyton on Friday.

