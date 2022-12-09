The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Westbury, Mowbray to play for 2022 Make Runs Maxi Shield

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated December 9 2022 - 6:37pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Front, left to right: Deloraine Football Club's Stan Tyson and Eli Walters. Back, left to right: Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet, Make Runs Maxi's Jodie Mansell and Kim Walters, Westbury's Kieren Hume and Mowbray captain Luke Scott. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

There's a new initiative as part of this year's annual Make Runs Maxi Shield match between Cricket North sides Westbury and Mowbray at Invermay Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.