There's a new initiative as part of this year's annual Make Runs Maxi Shield match between Cricket North sides Westbury and Mowbray at Invermay Park.
Not-for-profit organisation Make Runs Maxi has teamed up with Headspace to continue Isaac 'Maxi' Walters' legacy.
Walters, who passed away in 2017 when he was 16, played cricket for the Shamrocks and had numerous friends who still play for the Eagles.
Make Runs Maxi has donated $10,000 to Headspace to implement mental health first aid training for sporting clubs.
Board member Jodie Mansell said the group would love to see club representatives, including coaches and captains, from a variety of sports take up the training.
The hope is to get it started as soon as possible.
"It's so these people can get the right skills and know what to do when faced with mental health situations, especially with young people because it's out there - it's real," she said.
"And we witnessed that with Isaac as a young junior cricketer and footballer."
Headspace Launceston's Matt Copping said it was important to have key personnel within clubs trained up throughout the North.
"It's so powerful to be able to respond to young people in that moment of need with some form of training behind you," he said.
"The key message is you don't have to be an expert to have a mental health conversation but by knowing some steps towards how to direct people to the right place - it's really powerful.
"This (donation) means the world and something like this will end up meaning about 100 people go through mental health first aid training, which just gives them the skills to be able to help people in need."
Anthea Cooper, the chief executive of Cornerstone Youth Services, Launceston, which is the lead agency for Headspace, said it was crucial for young people to feel safe talking about their mental health.
"(It's important) the people that they're talking with feel comfortable to have that conversation or know where to refer to and don't feel out of their depth," she said.
"It's about providing resilience and really good systems in the clubs as well."
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said the memorial match meant a lot to his club.
"It's really important, it's a big-ticket item on our calendar every year," he said.
Murfet said Walters had made his first grade debut and was working his way up the ranks. "He was a really strong talent coming through and would have played a lot of cricket for the club," he said.
"It's something close to all of us, there are plenty of us in the current teams in all grades who knew Isaac and the talent he had to offer and the quality young person he was as well."
Walters was a St Patrick's College student and played cricket for the school.
The Shamrocks' second grade team and women's side will play at the school oval on Saturday in a nod to that. The second grade outfit faces Mowbray from 9.45am.
All Westbury teams will be wearing their new Make Runs Maxi shirt.
"We've had a couple of strips created for these games over the past couple of years and this is our new one," Murfet said.
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott said it was also an important initiative for his club.
"It's obviously something very close to Westbury's club and we jumped at the opportunity to be involved," he said. "We had a few players that went through St Pat's at the same time as Maxi so there are some pretty close connections in our playing group to that cause as well.
"We jumped at the opportunity to be involved a couple of years ago and it's the first time we're having at our ground this year."
There'll be the opportunity to donate to the cause on the day and there will be a raffle. The best player of the match will also be recognised.
There's also an annual Make Runs Maxi football match between NTFA premier sides Deloraine and Longford. Walters played football for both clubs.
It's the final round of the Greater Northern Cup with Westbury sitting eighth and Mowbray placed ninth.
Make Runs Maxi Shield
Mowbray v Westbury
10.30am, Saturday, Invermay Park
