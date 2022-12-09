The second newly constructed building for the new University of Tasmania Inveresk campus will be welcoming students in April 2023.
The building will be home to humanities, social sciences, law and education and host the Riawunna Centre for Aboriginal Education. The $45.5 million River's Edge building is one of three new buildings to form part of the $304 million redevelopment of the UTAS Inveresk campus.
Launceston UTAS pro vice-chancellor Professor Dom Geraghty said there will be around about 1100 staff and students working and studying at the new building.
"The building has been designed purely with the student in mind," he said
"It's designed for hands on, face-to-face learning, and we expect it to become almost like a second home to our students."
State Development minister Guy Barnett said the efforts saw 500 new jobs through local construction company Fairbrother, including 74 apprenticeships.
"The progress of construction and use of sustainable building initiatives, including the use of timber and recycled materials, is testament to the great work of UTAS and Fairbrother," he said.
Mr Barnett said the campus' development was providing state-of-the-art services for young Tasmanians and young students from the mainland and around the world.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson was excited to see Launceston become a hub for further education.
"The architecturally designed River's Edge building is the stunning centrepiece of the Inveresk transformation project and will create a tangible, visible link between the city and the Inveresk campus site," Cr Gibson said.
"The ultimate relocation of the campus to Inveresk will provide an opportunity for Launceston to become a true university city, with easy pedestrian, bike and public transport access."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
