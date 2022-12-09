The Examiner
Comment

EDITORIAL || Premier smackdown speaks to nuclear obstinance

By Editorial
December 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas put the proverbial cat among the pigeons earlier this week when he raised the prospect of nuclear power.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.