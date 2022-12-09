Launceston's Kaitlyn Brockett has been recognised for her tireless and unassuming efforts to promote equestrian at the Australian Olympic Change-Maker national summit in Canberra.
Hosted by the Australian Olympic Committee, the event saw 24 young athletes from around the country celebrated as they received gold medals for their contribution to their respective sports.
Brockett, who is a grade 10 student at Lilydale, was nominated for reducing the stigma that doing well at equestrian requires a lot of money while also maintaining and building jumps and cleaning areas at her local club.
The athlete said the work she does is a labour of love.
"I love being out in the community, volunteering at our local club and helping to make equestrian accessible for as many people as possible," Brockett said.
Speaking on the summit, Brockett was thrilled to meet her Olympic heroes and was keen to share her learnings when she returns to Tasmania.
"It's been so special being here with other Change-Makers and the Olympians - meeting them and sharing our stories with them makes them real - they're not just these sporting stars on TV, they're here giving us advice," she said.
"I've learnt so much at the summit and I can't wait to take it back to use it in our school community. There's 24 Change-Makers here, but everyone can make a change in our community.
"I really want to try and empower our school community and the people around me."
The high school student believed those who were recognised have a great chance to influence change as the country builds towards its home Olympics.
"With Brisbane 2032 only 10 years away, it's been really exciting working with other young people on how we can make the most out of it, how to get the greatest benefit for all of our communities across Australia," she said.
As a reward for those nominated, dual Olympian Cedric Dubler - who famously supported his fellow countrymen Ash Moloney to a medal in an act of teamwork and sportsmanship - worked with the students for two days.
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
