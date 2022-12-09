The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kaitlyn Brockett gets gold medal after efforts to grow equestrian

BH
By Ben Hann
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dual Olympian Cedric Dubler (left) and Kaitlyn Brockett (right). Picture supplied

Launceston's Kaitlyn Brockett has been recognised for her tireless and unassuming efforts to promote equestrian at the Australian Olympic Change-Maker national summit in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.