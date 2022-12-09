From years of international hockey experience to up-and-coming juniors, a wide variety of Tasmanians have been selected for state indoor duties.
Hockey Tasmania released seven squads full of players ranging from under-13s to open for the national indoor championships in Brisbane next January.
Former 138-time Kookaburra Tim Deavin, who plied his trade for Tamar Churinga, headlines the men's side and he has plenty of skillful Northern athletes around him.
South Launceston's Kurt Budgeon, who was called up to the national indoor squad earlier this year, is there alongside Beau Cornelius of Launceston City and former Queechy Penguins talent Josh Commins.
Fresh from Tassie Tigers representation, Lucy Cooper will play in the women's side, as will former Australian indoor squad member Alissia Pearson.
Northern sister-in-law duo Amy and Molly Dawber will take on coaching roles in the under-18 girls' side which features Jaimee Duffy, Shelby Steward and Chloe White.
White will have a busy time on her hands, also doubling up for the under-15s outfit with Tabitha Bailey, Finlay Cross, Isabella Martin and Michaela Swindells.
Goalkeeper Emmanuel Bates is the sole Northern representative in the under-18 boys' team, while open representative Cornelius will coach the under-15 boys, which features Campbell Groves, Arb Lockhart and Damon White.
Lockhart will also be pulling double duty, playing in the under-13s carnival as well.
Northern athletes Jordan Sutherland (open men's), Noah Purton and Caden Swindells (under-18s) were named as train-on players for their respective age groups.
More than 75 teams from across the country are expected to take part in the championships, which start with the open titles on January 3 and finish with the under-15s on January 21-25.
