The Examiner
Opinion

LETTERS || Launceston's 'dead heart' is full of life, activity

December 10 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walk around and see our vibrant city centre

CBD IS VERY MUCH ALIVE

I see people commenting on our mall being the "dead heart" of Launceston, but I challenge everyone to take a walk around our city at a range of different times and days and see what the rest of us see.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.