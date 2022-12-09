Walk around and see our vibrant city centre

Plenty of people of all ages wandering around the shops, families taking advantage of the wonderful Civic Square play area and Library Cafe, loads of seating in the Brisbane Street Mall to sit and people watch, eateries to cater to all tastes a short walk away in Charles and George streets as well as further up The Avenue and in The Quadrant Mall, and a fabulous array of small independent retailers who are passionate about their products and giving great service. Sure, we could do with some food choices in the mall itself, but that's (hopefully) not too far away.

