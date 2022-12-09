Walk around and see our vibrant city centre

I see people commenting on our mall being the "dead heart" of Launceston, but I challenge everyone to take a walk around our city at a range of different times and days and see what the rest of us see.
Plenty of people of all ages wandering around the shops, families taking advantage of the wonderful Civic Square play area and Library Cafe, loads of seating in the Brisbane Street Mall to sit and people watch, eateries to cater to all tastes a short walk away in Charles and George streets as well as further up The Avenue and in The Quadrant Mall, and a fabulous array of small independent retailers who are passionate about their products and giving great service. Sure, we could do with some food choices in the mall itself, but that's (hopefully) not too far away.
Big "thank you" to all of our wonderful CBD retailers/eateries/experiences for being your fabulous selves all year round.
Jackie Anifandis, Newstead
Today I hear again the speech made by perhaps the most honest prime minister this country has ever had Paul Keating on the invasion of this land and the dispossession of its indigenous people.
Thirty years on we still are having the conversation of the right to have a voice not only in parliament but in all walks of life that has to do with the lives and wellbeing of indigenous people right across this country.
It's time to own up to what our ancestors did and take responsibility to put right the wrongs of the past. This country always was always will be their land.
A voice to parliament is way overdue. Come on Albo finish the job Keating started.
Doreen Baker, West Launceston
Could our Launceston City Council management save grace by handing out chocolates and shortbread in return for gold coin donations to the many who visit the suburban flamboyant Christmas light displays? This home brand of philanthropy could net a tidy sum for charities and homeless citizens.
Before COVID-19, neighbours and friends raised funds from Christmas light drive-bys to the Food Bank. Maybe this year some of those funds could go towards installing some decorations along George Street, one of our busiest inner-city corridors?
Bruce Webb, Trevallyn
