TASMANIA is set to host 25 conferences next year that received funding through the Tasmanian Business Events Attraction Fund.
These meetings are expected to bring more than $24 million in direct economic spend to the state.
Eight of these conferences are international events, all of which are strategically aligned to key Tasmanian industries.
On their own they will attract about 2200 delegates who have booked nearly 9000 room nights.
But there are many more opportunities out there.
Nationally, 43.7 million people annually attend a business event, injecting $17.2 billion in direct value to the Australian economy.
It is why we are calling on Tasmanian-based industry experts across a range of fields to work with us to help secure new business events for the state.
In addition to the obvious economic benefits, these conferences provide the opportunity to showcase Tasmanian industry on an international stage, providing a space for knowledge creation and exchange, opportunities for talent acquisition, future research collaboration and trade.
Specifically, Business Events Tasmania is inviting industry leaders to join our new Visionary Program that we are using to reposition our brand in the highly competitive national business events space.
Many regions across Australia spruik the same advantages.
Each destination claims to have the 'best' venues, facilities, culture, food and drink and experiences.
To disrupt this status quo, we are seeking out candidates who have built their own success within their industry in Tasmania.
Tasmanian-based industry representatives can access funding through the program to assist in securing conferences and professional conference organisers to help with bidding and budget management.
Being a part of the Visionary Program will provide these well-credentialled Tasmanians with the opportunity to show other members of their industry what spending time in Tasmania can do for them and their organisation.
And bringing industry leaders to Tasmania will be enormously beneficial to the local industry, providing Tasmanian businesses and organisations the opportunity to showcase their strengths and talents on a larger scale.
