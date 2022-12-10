If I'd been hit by a truck that evening while riding my bike home from work, at least there would be a story to tell.
But what actually struck me is a story barely worth telling.
And one problem with writing a story like this is that there are unwell people who would gladly take on my symptoms and find it a reprieve.
One second I was pedalling along; the next minute, the world was spinning.
The doctor and physio later described it as an affected vestibular nerve from an ear infection I didn't know I had.
I walked the bike home.
My wife Michelle and the kids laughed at me when they saw me on all fours, throwing up in the garden.
"It's OK, Phil", Jamie, our son, said encouragingly as he held me upright because I couldn't stand, "We've all been here".
They thought my after-work wind-down wine with colleague Paul was bigger than I was letting on.
It had been an ordinary Saturday work day, with the usual cricket to photograph.
Although not quite ordinary, it began with a midnight drive home from Hobart after the JackJumpers basketball.
And I wanted to get through my day quickly because we were moving into our own home the following Monday.
It wasn't for lack of effort we were buying our first home together at this late stage of life. We'd watched our costs, used second-hand phones, got rid of home internet, and went back to being a one-car family.
It was just families were expensive, particularly a large blended ones like ours.
Project manager Michelle was concerned I needed more time off to move house.
Four days out of seven was plenty, I said.
With a to-do list to clean the rental we were leaving, and move a giant fish tank, it would all unfold smoothly.
But I didn't anticipate going from a slow bicycle to an endless spin cycle. All that moving and cleaning I had planned became Michelle's responsibility.
But as Proverbs 31 women do, she took it in her stride.
Our kids, who all worked and said they would be unavailable, stepped up.
Jamie used an RDO, and Andrew gave up his day before an afternoon shift, to work like Trojans. Holly helped between shifts at the hospital. The two human robots with their big blue removal truck were worth more than their weight in gold.
What a welcome to our new home. I missed the special formality the builder arranged for the key handover.
I tumbled out of a taxi into the bed Michelle had set up in our lovely new bedroom.
And slept.
Eighteen hours a day, day after day. It was like visiting heaven after a Luna Park Gravitron hell.
Life wasn't a complete waste. As I recovered a little, I got through the Simpsons collection from episodes 20 to 33. As two weeks off became four weeks, from episode 10 to 20.
I'd presented extreme symptoms, and it would be a long slow recovery, the physio said, after a stroke or tumour was ruled out.
So I decided I couldn't stay home in bed for the rest of my life and got back to work - with some limits, like not driving.
After six months of vestibular exercises, the physio identified a minuscule improvement, but it still felt like I'd just gotten off a merry-go-round.
By nine months, I could say I felt less worse, but only by a whisker. I'd reached about a six out of ten to where I was before, a seven on a good day.
Our beautiful new home still looked like a house in a paddock. I'd spent years making the homes we rented look like a million dollars, and now, here was our own home and I had no energy or motivation.
A small group of people at our church prayed for me regularly.
Still, there was no instant miracle for me, except for the miracle of having people concerned and dedicated enough to continue to patiently uphold me and my condition, week after week.
But then, if miracles happened every day, they would be normal.
At family dinner last Sunday evening, I remarked to the kids it was one year to the day since they smirked at me from the balcony.
Jamie laughed and called it my 12-month hangover.
My recovery continues. I can ride my bike. The headache isn't as severe, and our house now has a nice rose garden.
I'm looking forward to feeling well again.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
