Beaconsfield man in serious condition

A Beaconsfield man is in a serious condition after he was involved in a serious crash near Exeter on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened about 3.30pm today near Winkleigh Road near Exeter and happened when the single occupant of a red BMW lost control and collided with a culvert and large tree.
The driver was able to get out of the car before it caught fire a short time later.
The driver received serious injuries and was treated at the scene by Ambulance Tasmania before being airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Inspector Ruth Orr said the cause of the crash is now being investigated by police.
"It was fortunate that the driver had been able to move away from the vehicle after it came to rest, or the outcome could have been far worse."
Anybody who saw the crash or the red BMW driving in the Winkleigh Road area are asked to contact Police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers at www.crimestopperstas.com.au.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
