Environmentalists slam fish consultation meetings

Environmentalists have labelled the government's series of community consultation meetings regarding the draft salmon plan as "futile" and an "exercise in box-ticking".
Peter George, president of environmental group Neighbours of Fish Fams, said he attended the meeting in Hobart this week and was concerned that none of the most important questions were answered by the public servants in charge.
"Anything that had a political component would not be answered," he said.
He was also concerned that no members of the state's Environmental Protection Agency were present at the meeting.
"The EPA is supposedly going to be the independent authority that will supervise the regulatory controls over the industry," he said.
"If we can't question the EPA about how it's going to do that ... do they have the funding? Do they have the human resources, do they have the experience to hold multinational companies like JBS and Cooke Aquaculture to account," he said.
He also said a number of fellow activists who had registered to attend the December 5 meeting in Hobart, including Tasmanian actress Essie Davis, but were told there was insufficient room.
"Essie Davis and a few of the others [who were denied registration] turned up anyway, and the meeting ended up only being half full," Mr George said.
Responding to the criticism, Jo Palmer, Minister for Primary Industries and Water, said the government couldn't have done more to give Tasmanians the opportunity to comment on the draft plan.
Sessions will take place in every region of the state, and there is an extended consultation period of two months for written submissions, she said.
"There will also be an online community briefing session to ensure all members of the public unable to attend in-person meetings can be accommodated for. Each briefing includes an overview of the key elements of the plan and a one-hour question and answer session," Ms Palmer said.
"The sessions are being led by the most senior and expert staff from NRE Tas - the team that has led development of the plans."
She also confirmed that no audio or filming of the meeting would occur to protect the privacy of attendees.
Robyn Weare, spokeswoman for anti fish-farming group NWTas for Clean Oceans, said she had no confidence that her concerns would be taken into account when the meetings on the North-West Coast begin next week.
"We won't be heard at all, it's just a process they are going through, an exercise in box-ticking, I've spoken to lots of friends and they have given up they just feel powerless," she said.
She said she was alarmed that the meetings would also not be recorded.
"They have said they are not recording in any way and not taking notes, so what's the point of it all? If there is any feedback at all [from the community] it will just be a concoction by these bureaucrats."
