Dramatic CCTV footage of a car driven on its wheel rims onto the footpath before squeezing between a pole and police vehicle was shown to the Supreme Court in Launceston.
The footage from the Golden Brumby Restaurant at the corner of Margaret St and the West Tamar Highway was close to the end of a 40km police pursuit of Luke Jack Walker between Beauty Point and Launceston.
Walker, 28, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to dangerous driving on June 21, 2021.
Walker, a disqualified driver, drove a friend's BMW on wheel rims after the tyres had disintegrated as a result of driving over five sets of road spikes laid by police.
Pieces of debris flew off the car along the route.
Walker was wanted by police but said he did not want to go back into custody because he wanted to get engaged to his girlfriend the next day.
Crown prosecutor Claire Darvell said police received a tip-off that Walker and his friend were at the Beauty Point Hotel about midday.
They left in Gamdur Dhillon's white BMW sedan.
Ms Darvell said he drove through the first of several several roadworks sites at Sidmoth and defied red lights.
She said that in several places the travelling public were forced to take evasive action as the car travelled across the centre line.
Near Exeter a tyre flew off a rim after the car travelled across road spikes at 80-90km/h.
Near Bradys Lookout he drove across road spikes at 80-90kmh and a front passenger tyre came off the car.
"Debris was hitting the following police vehicles," Ms Darvell said.
Walker drove across a further set of road spikes at Grindelwald and the back driver's side wheel came off leaving just one tyre on the vehicle.
"He crossed over double white lines and drove over a traffic island causing other motorists to veer out of the way," she said.
Ms Darvell said the car was travelling at 120km/h and drove onto the incorrect side of the road and overtook a vehicle at 130km/h.
"Near the Trevallyn power station the front of the car collapsed causing sparks and flames to be emitted," Ms Darvell said.
She said that the accused drove within three metres of a police officer when the car mounted the footpath near the Golden Brumby Restaurant, narrowly missing a pedestrian.
At the corner of Brisbane St the vehicle went through a red light and travelled into Lower Charles St.
On the Charles St bridge the vehicle collided with the rear of a Toyota Kluger driven by a woman forcing her into the car in front.
"The accused steered to the right onto a cement divider collided with the right bumper of a Subaru Forester causing it to come to a stop," she said.
"The accused ran into Lindsay St and into a house and asked the occupants to hide him but he was arrested at 12.50pm."
The court heard that three days later Walker rang his partner and mimicked the voice of his passenger [Gamdur Dhillon] during the trip telling her to pull over and stop.
Mr Dhillon told police that the driving was "drastic" and that he was worried about his life.
Walker had been remanded in custody since the offence, she said.
One of the female drivers had required treatment by a chiropractor and received seatbelt bruises to the chest.
She said Walker's prior convictions included 13 counts of evading police, reckless driving, nine counts of driving while disqualified, 12 counts of unlicenced driving and a count of a driver failing to stop after a crash.
She said Walker's driving had been a great risk to many people including his passenger, police officers, road users, road workers and pedestrians.
The crime was aggravated by the length of the course of conduct.
"The motivation for driving was to evade police because he knew he was a disqualified driver and he knew he was wanted," she said.
The flight from the crash was also aggravating and the fact he ran into an unknown house trying to escape.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins said Walker was incredibly disappointed in himself.
"He was paranoid about returning to custody," she said.
"He has a flight response in relation to police and a fear of custody in which he has spent much of his adult life."
Ms Jenkins asked that Justice Robert Pearce sentence him to a drug treatment order, which would allow him to avoid jail and undergo treatment for drug addiction, rather than go to jail.
Justice Pearce said: "I hear your submission about a drug treatment order but the seriousness of this offending is such that a drug treatment order would be a manifestly inadequate response."
He set down sentencing for December 15.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
