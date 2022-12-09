Education minister announces future for Studentworks

While the Tasmanian Government say a new model for Studentworks in Rocherlea will continue to deliver strong outcomes, the opposition has concerns.
During 2022 the facility trialled a different model - having students come to the facility two days a week for a term and spend three days at school, rather than the previous model of a week at Studentworks and a week at their mainstream school.
Tasmania's Education Minister Roger Jaenesh said the government will deliver on its commitment to support Studentworks.
"To be known as Studentworks@Launceston, the program will now be part of the highly successful T4 engagement program, offering vocational learning opportunities in 2023 and beyond," he said.
"This means Studentworks' community connection continues while ensuring the program aligns with the Department for Education, Children and Young People's structures and education curriculum."
Referrals to this program will be student nominated and supported by the school.
Bass MP Michelle O'Byrne said the latest plans are "setting the program up for failure."
"Mr Jaensch's announcement that the program will become part of the T4 engagement program shows a complete lack of understanding of the value of Studentworks," she said.
"This is a lost opportunity to invest in rebuilding Studentworks and creating meaningful partnerships for young people in the north, for whom the traditional education model doesn't work."
Studentworks was previously run via a board which will be dissolved.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
