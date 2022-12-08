The Examiner

The Reserve Bank might have reached the top of the interest rate cycle, but, for now, we wait for the February meeting

By Editorial
December 9 2022 - 5:00am
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe. File picture.

Are we at the end of the cycle of interest rate increases?

