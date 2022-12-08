Are we at the end of the cycle of interest rate increases?
That question will be on the minds of many people over the Christmas and New Year period, and the focus will grow until the Reserve Bank board convenes on February 7 after its leisurely summer break.
Its cash rate is already at a decade high - pouring the pain onto many home loan borrowers already grappling with soaring living costs - as the central bank tries to stuff the inflation genie back in the bottle and glue the lid shut.
The RBA's next call is far from certain.
It might hike again, for a ninth increase since May.
It might also hold.
It will largely depend on what it sees as the inflation outlook, and what it sees as the best way to bring down inflation without crashing the economy.
"The path to achieving the needed decline in inflation and achieving a soft landing for the economy remains a narrow one," RBA governor Philip Lowe said on Tuesday.
Quite.
The risks of continuing with interest rate hikes are high, as are the risks of prolonged high inflation.
Avoiding recession would be a good outcome, particularly if we have seen the last of the cash rate hikes in this cycle.
They might have already done their job, or more.
"The board recognises that monetary policy operates with a lag and that the full effect of the increase in interest rates is yet to be felt in mortgage payments," Dr Lowe said.
"Household spending is expected to slow over the period ahead, although the timing and extent of this slowdown is uncertain.
"Another source of uncertainty is the outlook for the global economy, which has deteriorated."
Upcoming economic data will be crucial to what happens with rates in February.
The December quarter inflation figures will emerge from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on January 25.
The ABS' recently introduced monthly inflation estimates are also worth watching.
It recently estimated annual inflation to October as 6.9 per cent, down from 7.3 per cent for the year to September.
A small but promising sign.
