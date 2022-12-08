Company pauses e-scooter operations

Neuron Mobility will be pausing their e-scooter operations in Launceston.
Richard Hannah, Head of Australia and New Zealand for Neuron Mobility said the company will work with the City of Launceston Council to achieve a smooth pause of the service by 16 December 2022.
"While we have enjoyed working closely with the Council over the last 12 months, currently there is no contract in place," Mr Hannah said.
"This, combined with a number of commercial and operational factors, including the current oversupply of e-scooters in the city, has led to our decision," he said.
Mr Hannah said he thanked the Launceston Council for their trust and support throughout the trial.
"We have enjoyed moving thousands of people around the city, completing over 200,000 kms and saving 20 tonnes of Co2," he said.
"We will be communicating fully with our riders and will be reimbursing any outstanding passes or credits".
Neuron operations will continue to remain in Hobart.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
