Intellectual freedom should be protected, inquiry hears

A Tasmanian academic has told a legislative inquiry that the protection of intellectual freedom should be enshrined in state legislation.
Under current frameworks the ability for academics to speak out on issues is found within industrial agreements that are negotiated with unions.
The idea is that academics are protected to pursue all ideas and avenues without fear of censorship or reprisal from powerful external stakeholders, including the state.
Former University of Tasmania public lecture manager Pat McConville told the legislative inquiry looking at the provisions of the University of Tasmania Act that academic or intellectual freedom allows students and researchers to communicate knowledge even when it "may not be politically palatable or commercially convenient".
He said while relevant and related policy at the University of Tasmania read like protections, in practice, they are not, instead leading to an "insidious" understanding within the institution "not to speak out on things".
"It is fair to say that staff at the university do not feel robustly protected by that policy. I think it leads to a culture of self-censorship."
McMcConville said state statutory protection around intellectual freedom would be more appropriate, and suggested a statement or clarity on the issue should be included in the Act.
He said "a higher level of accountability rather than organisation" was needed.
"If you are speaking out on an issue and you are concerned that...someone more powerful [management] is going to stop you...and if you have something that protects you from those people, then you are encouraged to go ahead with your speech," McConville said.
"There are still cultural issues that would need to be tackled but I think that statutory protection would go a long way to provide that level of assurance."
