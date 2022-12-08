The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Academic says ability to speak freely on all issues should be legislated

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:18pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Intellectual freedom should be protected, inquiry hears

A Tasmanian academic has told a legislative inquiry that the protection of intellectual freedom should be enshrined in state legislation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.