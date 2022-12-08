The Examiner
Police officer tells inquest, no welfare after attending fatal car accidents

By Isabel Bird
December 9 2022 - 2:30am
'Absolute wreck' more support needed for PTSD, inquest hears

A police officer says she attended three fatal car accidents in four months and did not recieve any psychological assistance from Tasmania Police.

Isabel Bird

