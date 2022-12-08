A bumper week in the TCL premier league sees all top-four sides do battle as Longford host Hadspen and Evandale Panthers play Trevallyn.
The headline act is the grand final rematch as Longford host Hadspen and attempt to replicate the round-one result.
"We've had a pretty good start to the year but we are under no illusions that Hadspen have been the team to beat for the last few years and they're still packing a pretty impressive line-up," Longford coach Richard Howe said.
"We are pretty cautious most games but this game more so that we need to put together an 80-over performance to beat Hadspen."
The Tigers have several players unavailable but so do the Chieftains, with star pair Thanuka Dabare and Sithara Perera set to miss.
Dabare has returned to Sri Lanka to play for Galle Gladiators in the Lankan Premier League competition.
"At the end of the day, it's a big game but we're still halfway through the season so obviously to continue that winning form would be good," coach Liam Reynolds said.
"We've got a couple out, which is going to hurt us a little bit but it gives opportunities to some other guys."
Reynolds was pleased to give Riley Prewer his premier league debut last week, taking 2-37.
Third and fourth are also set to collide as Evandale Panthers host Trevallyn at Morven Park.
Both clubs got a win last week and their coaches praised their sides for putting together a complete game, with the winner of Saturday's contest set to go into outright third.
"Obviously it's a pretty big game, they are a pretty good side and there or thereabouts around us as well," Trevallyn coach Drew Clark said.
"They've got three or four really, really good players that we've got to be wary of, so I'm excited to crack into it to be honest."
Both sides regain key top-order batters, with Trevallyn welcoming back Matthew Kerrison and the Panthers' Ketan Patel coming into the line-up.
The Panthers won the round-one match between the two sides, which was a battle of the bowlers but coach Jonty Manktelow feels this one will be a contrasting affair.
"I'm expecting it's going to be a bit of a different contest to round one but it's a huge game now," he said.
"Hopefully we can play like we have in the last month and we can get four points our way."
Diggers will be looking for a repeat of their round-one victory as they host ACL.
They've been unable to replicate that victory since then, with captain Lockie Mitchell looking for his batters to get off to a good start this weekend.
ACL have picked up two wins in the first round of matches and will be hopeful of breaking a two-game losing streak.
Two more sides looking to get on the winners' list will meet as Western Tiers host Legana.
The Tiers are yet to win a premier league game since the amalgamation, while Legana's last taste came a month ago in round five.
The pair played a close game in round one but the Durhams got the better of their opponents by three wickets despite a strong opening partnership from Brad Fryett and Mark Cooper.
