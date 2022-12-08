The Examiner
Jockey gets Golden chance after lucky escape in race fall

By Greg Mansfield
December 8 2022 - 6:30pm
Reward Achiever wins at Spreyton last season ridden by Codi Jordan. Daniel Ganderton will take over in the Golden Mile. Picture by Brad Cole
Apprentice Brooke Hanham rode her first double at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Dramazing, chasing her fifth win in a row, has firmed from $9.50 to $8.50 for the Golden Mile.

Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson believes he is lucky he doesn't have to find a new rider for second favourite Reward Achiever in the $50,000 Golden Mile at Spreyton on Friday.

