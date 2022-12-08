Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson believes he is lucky he doesn't have to find a new rider for second favourite Reward Achiever in the $50,000 Golden Mile at Spreyton on Friday.
Stevenson has booked Daniel Ganderton for the in-form mare who will be chasing her fifth win in a row.
Ganderton had what appeared to be a heavy fall at Mowbray on Wednesday night and was taken to hospital for a check-up.
But he has assured Stevenson he will be right to ride Reward Achiever who is $4.80 in the opening TAB market headed by topweight Sir Simon ($4.60).
"Daniel says he will be riding," the trainer said.
"He didn't ride work this morning (Thursday) but he was at the track.
"It looked a nasty fall so he was lucky."
Reward Achiever has never raced over the 1650m of the Golden Mile but is a 1620m winner in Launceston.
"The distance won't worry her," Stevenson said.
"My concern is the big gap (23 days) between races but she keeps herself fit.
"It might tell if she has to work in the run but I'm thinking Sir Simon will come across early and she can land one-one or behind the leader.
"She's best when she can take a sit but she can also lead."
Reward Achiever has had two wins and eight placings from 13 starts on the synthetic track but Stevenson said it's not her best surface.
"I think a grass track with a bit of give in it is best for her," the trainer said.
"But the synthetic is a better option than Mowbray at the moment because in my opinion that track is too hard."
Stevenson is looking for his second win in the traditional Devonport Cup lead-up race, having won it in 2013 with Jakcorijim.
He will also be represented by Ubriaco who has been plain in two runs since a spell in weaker company but was the only horse punters wanted in early betting, firming from $34 to $12.
4.60 Sir Simon
4.80 Reward Achiever
5.00 Rising Light
8.50 Dramazing
10.00 The Risk Factor
10.00 Sh'bourne Rebel
11.00 Bell Ringer Boy
12.00 Ubriaco
21.00 Glass Warrior
23.00 Argyle Beach
31.00 Travelling Gigolo
31.00 Always A Winner
41.00 White Hawk
101.00 Captain Morgan
2021 White Hawk
2020 Gee Gee Fiorente
2019 Underplay
2018 Willby Rules
2017 Geegees Soprano
2016 Sound Bar
2015 Dream Roller
2014 The Producer
2013 Jakcorijim
2012 Gee Gee's La Quita
Two weeks after landing her first winner, apprentice Brooke Hanham now has a double on her CV after success on Warica and Lion's Tooth at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
The Longford-based 20-year-old is two-from-two on the John Blacker-trained Warica who has put together four wins on the trot after a frustrating run of minor placings earlier in his career.
She has ridden Lion's Tooth at all three starts since he joined Hagley owner-trainer Dale Bramich from Queensland and, after being beaten only two lengths at his first two local outings, the five-year-old finished strongly to open his account in class 1 company.
"Every run he's had down here has been very good," Hanham said.
"At his first start we probably rode him a bit too far back so from then we thought we needed to go forward a bit more and be more aggressive."
Lion's Tooth raced one-out, one back on Wednesday night and always looked poised to strike.
"They set a good tempo in front and we got a nice run behind them which gave me the perfect opportunity to pull out and go around them," Hanham said.
"He a very strong horse and has a lot of gears."
Hanham said it was very exciting to ride her first double and she was "feeling very pumped".
Harness racing is about to return to the Elwick turf for the first time in 26 years.
Tasracing and the Tasmanian Trotting Club have agreed to run the New Norfolk Cup on January 29 on the thoroughbred track.
It will be the first harness race on turf in Hobart since a dual code meeting on February 11 1997.
The four pacing events that day were won by Behind A Legend, Ortakaryme, Tysons Mate and Touchwood Tiki.
In 1979, the Tasmanian Pacing Championship won by Our Grattan was run on the Elwick grass while the new Hobart Showgrounds track was under construction.
The support races on New Norfolk Cup day will still be run on the harness circuit.
The only two harness clubs in Tasmania that race on grass are St Marys and King Island.
RACE 1: Froland ($5.50 to $4.20) attracted the only early support.
RACE 2: First starter Frank's Brother was specked from $11 into $9.50.
RACE 3: Turk Boy ($3.50 to $2.50) was well backed, displacing Muscle Up as favourite.
RACE 4: Three's A Crowd, scratched from Wednesday night due to a wide draw, was $2.60 into $2.40 and Klatten $18 into $10.
RACE 5: Despite coming back sharply in distance, the in-form Gee Can Win was backed from $3.90 to $3.60 with money also for Quicken Up ($5 to $4.80).
RACE 6: Although eligible for easier races, Mascherata was a big firmer from $21 to $9.50.
RACE 7: Ubriaco's loyal supporters jumped on the $34 opening quote and he shortened to $12. His stablemate Reward Achiever was $5.50 to $4.80 and Dramazing $9.50 to $8.50.
RACE 8: Assaranca opened 'silly' odds at $12 and firmed to a more realistic $6. Geegeeluckystar was backed from $4 into $3.50.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.