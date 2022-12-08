The Examiner
Opinion

LETTERS || Discipline, respect and past teaching practices

December 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Should the cane be part of modern teaching?

COMPARING OLD AND NEW

I do not know about current schooling. However, I would like to make a few comparisons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.