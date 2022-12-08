Should the cane be part of modern teaching?

I do not know about current schooling. However, I would like to make a few comparisons.
When I was in primary school in the early '60s, the normal class size was 45 to 50 pupils. We had maths, science, history and English teachers. Our maths teacher was also the class teacher, so he was doing two jobs. Homework was issued near the end of every class and the following day, our homework was returned to us after being "marked".
The teaching methods were based around three significant lessons, mathematics, English and science. Every morning we recited the alphabet, then the times tables. I can still do mathematics in my head. Without any form of calculator, I can still recite the time's tables and am on the wrong side of 65.
There were also a few other items we were taught, discipline and respect. One time, myself and two others were caught smoking, so the class teacher had us stand about 75cm from the blackboard shelf lean forward to ensure our trousers were really tight around our bottoms, then came the timber yardstick, whack, and it bloody hurt, so we didn't smoke at school again. If you were really bad, you would be sent to the principal's office for the "cane" we held our hands, palm side up, and a piece of cane was whacked down onto our cold hands at the speed of sound. Perhaps this is the way we should be teaching.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
Tram Number 14. This old tram has been faithfully restored close to a near or better condition than when first built in 1912.
The boys have done an amazing job. Their craftsmanship is outstanding.
As for running it again in Launceston, I think not.
The safety standards and current technology have left this old lady behind. She served Launceston well for just over 40 years and to trundle around at the Sydney Museum in retirement, she has earned it.
Old No.14, at 110 years of age, will represent Launceston with pride.
A vehicle of this vintage has no place mixing it with today's traffic.
I was responsible for her younger and larger sister, Number 29 for a few years here in Launceston. I appreciate the work required in running, maintaining and accrediting these old ladies.
Bob Quinn, Legana
