Should the cane be part of modern teaching?

There were also a few other items we were taught, discipline and respect. One time, myself and two others were caught smoking, so the class teacher had us stand about 75cm from the blackboard shelf lean forward to ensure our trousers were really tight around our bottoms, then came the timber yardstick, whack, and it bloody hurt, so we didn't smoke at school again. If you were really bad, you would be sent to the principal's office for the "cane" we held our hands, palm side up, and a piece of cane was whacked down onto our cold hands at the speed of sound. Perhaps this is the way we should be teaching.

