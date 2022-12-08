The Examiner
Billy Stanlake to debut for the Greater Northern Raiders

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
December 8 2022
Greater Northern Raiders' Julie Cavanough, Billy Stanlake and Hayley Silver-Holmes. Stanlake will make his club debut on Saturday. Picture by CTPL/Greater Northern Raiders

The Greater Northern Raiders have a massive inclusion for their Cricket Tasmania Premier League Twenty20 opener against Glenorchy on Saturday.

