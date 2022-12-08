The state opposition has hit back at government claims it is doing enough to combat the state's rising homelessness, following the release of a major report on the problem.
Figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's report showed that the incidence of Tasmanians without homes was 15 per cent above the national average, Labor housing spokesperson, Ella Haddad, said on Thursday.
"The kind of visible homelessness that we're seeing now, particularly in the urban areas of Tasmania, both in Hobart and Launceston and the North-West is quite new. And I think people are seeing that visible homelessness, and it really is a wake up call for Tasmanians, and it should be a wake up call for the government about just how bad the situation is," she said.
"It comes off the back of nearly a decade of neglect from liberal governments, both state and federal, that have failed to prioritize housing as a policy issue. They have failed to prioritize social and government housing. They have failed to prepare for workforce shortages and labor force shortages in the private market to build houses. They are now playing catch up in a situation where they have led up to a crisis point."
She said labor would work with the emergency housing sector "to make sure that we can increase the opportunities for organizations to run emergency shelter in combination with other emergency and transitional housing."
She did not outline any other concrete steps to combat the problem, however.
"People don't have ten years to wait for housing," she said, in reference to the government's plan to build 10,000 new homes by 2032.
In contrast, Minister for Housing, Guy Barnett, pointed to the report's findings as evidence the housing plan is working.
The government recently launched a new housing authority, Homes Tasmania, to help oversee the house construction goal.
"While demand is increasing for homelessness services and support, with increased requests for assistance, the report also shows our specialist homelessness services and supports are better able to meet this need than in previous years," he said.
The AIHW report showed that 2300 Tasmanians were supported by specialist homelessness services in 2021-22, with 61 people a day on average seeking assistance from a range of not-for-profit and charitable organisations.
An average of 310 clients spent the night in crisis accommodation in 2021-22, an increase from 287 in 2020-21 and 239 in 2019-20.
