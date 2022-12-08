Jury deliver verdict for wounding trial

Three people involved in a neighbourhood dispute at Trevallyn were found not guilty of wounding and assault by a Supreme Court jury in Launceston.
The 11-person jury found Luke Jack Walker, 28, Julia Adeline Tonks, 35, and a young woman not guilty of two counts of wounding Sefton David Ross Bottomley, then 24, with a knife on October 3, 2020.
However, the jury found Tonks and the young woman guilty of assaulting Mr Bottomley's female friend Tegan Smith while depriving her of a mobile phone.
They were found not guilty of aggravated robbery and several alternative verdicts, including stealing. Mr Walker pleaded guilty to assaulting Ms Smith.
During the two-week trial the jury heard that there had been tension between the defendants and Mr Bottomley after a household member reported Mr Bottomley to police for a perceived family violence incident.
In the following weeks, when Mr Bottomley visited Launceston from Huonville, tension increased over accusations that he was hooning on a motorbike, made a threat about a puppy and that he called a neighbour "a slut".
On the night of the incident, there were three separate confrontations, including the knife incident in which Mr Bottomley received two cuts and the young female also received a cut.
Mr Bottomley believed the defendants were responsible for ramming his car while they believed he had thrown concrete blocks through two windows.
The young female alleged in a police interview that Mr Bottomley had a knife during the confrontation.
Police found a knife sheath in Mr Bottomley's pocket, but he claimed he had never seen it before.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken cross-examined police about why they never searched the unit where Mr Bottomley was staying.
The guilty verdict for assault came after the young female admitted in a police interview that she struck Ms Smith when she and Tonks took the phone.
The jury heard that Tonks told Ms Smith she would get her phone back when she paid the window replacement cost. In the months following the Trevallyn incident, Mr Bottomley had several court appearances in the Hobart Magistrates Court.
He was given a 12-month suspended jail sentence in February 2021 after being found guilty of two counts of assaulting a woman and two counts of breaching of family violence order in April 2020.
Justice Robert Pearce will sentence Tonks, a former nurse with had no prior convictions, and Walker next week. The young woman will be sentenced in February.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
