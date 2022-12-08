The Examiner
Luke Jack Walker, Julia Adeline Tonks and a young woman found not guilty of wounding

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
December 9 2022 - 4:00am
Jury deliver verdict for wounding trial

Three people involved in a neighbourhood dispute at Trevallyn were found not guilty of wounding and assault by a Supreme Court jury in Launceston.

