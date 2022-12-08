Another year comes to an end for Student Works in Rocherlea.
The education program had some changes in 2022, but Student Works chairperson Rose Parker said it had been a "positive year" and students should be proud of what they have achieved.
"They're proud of themselves and have achieved a lot this year," she said.
One parent, Adele Davis said, her son has had a complete transformation thanks to Studentworks.
"It's opened him to showcase himself on his strengths and skills and on his potential," she said.
Studentworks is a vocational learning facility that offers hospitality, enterprise and design programs, woodwork and metalwork.
Studentworks moved from a week at Rocherlea facility, a week at school model to a two day a week for a term model.
The facility is also in the process of operating under the Department for Education, Children and Young People and dissolving its board.
Ms Parker said next year, the facility would have more staff due to a "more stable income." "We'll be able to offer a wider variety of short courses," she said.
In July 2022, Education Minister Roger Jaensch confirmed funding for the program would continue at its current level until the end of the year.
There were concerns after the state government announced teaching positions would be withdrawn, while government funding officially ceased at the end of the 2022 financial year, leaving the school's board likely to end operations by the end of the year.
Ms Parker wanted to ease concerns the facility, having spent some 40 years in the community, would close its doors.
"Studentworks is not closing down and I am confident this new direction will provide an opportunity to continue to grow and develop while providing contemporary, alternative learning opportunities for the young people of Launceston," she said.
Ms Parker said the schools have been happy with the work put in by their students at Studentworks.
"To the point where we always get way more students nominated for the courses we're offering than we can actually find places for," she said.
Education minister Roger Jaensch congratulated the 2022 students.
"Well done on your achievements and I wish you every success in 2023 and beyond," he said.
In 2023, the program will be called Studentworks@Launceston under the education department.
Specific program offerings and student nominations will occur in early 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.