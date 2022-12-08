Woman smashed shed to destroy cannabis plants

A woman who used a hammer to break into a man's shed and destroy cannabis plants claims she was antagonised to commit the offence after the man said she should abort her baby.
Daina Lin Woolnough-Curtin, a 29-year-old woman, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to trespassing and injuring property.
Police prosecutions said the incident happened on February 14, at 11pm, at an address at Waverley.
Agreed police facts state Woolnough-Curtin entered the backyard of a shed and asked a man to come outside and open the shed.
The man refused to do so, and Woolnough-Curtin smashed a glass panel with a hammer and reached through and unlocked the door.
Police said she wrestled briefly with the man before the hammer was removed from her grasp. She then left the residence on foot.
Police located the defendant around midnight and questioned her concerning the offending.
During a formal interview with police, Woolnough-Curtin said she was aware the man whose shed she broke into was growing cannabis.
She said she wanted to take photos of the cannabis plants and provide them to the police.
She also conceded she had a few drinks before attending the address and should have contacted the police.
Woolnough-Curtin's solicitor, Andrew Lonergan, said the victim was a partner of one of her friends and had an "ongoing poor relationship".
Mr Lonergan said she was antagonised by the man when he said she should have aborted her daughter.
Magistrate Sharon Cure fined Woolnough-Curtin $500 for the offence. A conviction was recorded.
