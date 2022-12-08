After a break from the sport, respected Tasmanian cricketer Xavier Doherty is back involved with the Hobart Hurricanes.
The 40-year-old, who played 75 matches for Australia across all three formats, will be an assistant to coach Jeff Vaughan during the side's BBL12 campaign.
"I got a call from Jeff a few weeks ago just asking me if I'd be interested in looking after mainly a few of the younger spinners," he said.
"Obviously we've got a few Pakistan guys Shadab Khan and Asif Ali, who are well ingrained in their international career but a few of the younger spinners, which we'll no doubt need at some stage - Wil Parker and Paddy Dooley - I'll just try and give them some guidance and make sure they're ready when they're called upon.
"I think if you look at the winning teams in the past, spin does play an integral part in this competition, so I think we've got most bases covered."
Doherty was in Launceston on Thursday for the BBL's trophy tour, visiting the Cataract Gorge and joking it was the closest he'd been to the competition's award.
The left-arm spinner played 26 matches with the Hurricanes, taking 24 wickets before spending his final two seasons at the Melbourne Renegades.
Following his retirement from cricket, he initially did some specialist coaching before stepping away and becoming a carpenter.
"I wasn't sure if I'd actually ever make it back in but the time was right and it sort of suits my lifestyle at the moment to come back and help out," he said.
"I had some pretty good guidance through my own career with spin coaching so it's going to be good to help out again.
"I wasn't really contributing much back so I always liked the thought of getting back into the game and this seems like a pretty easy stepping stone back into it."
Doherty's return reunites him with a familiar face in former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who also rejoined the Hurricanes this year as head of strategy.
The George Town product believes recruiting is one of the main things to change since his playing days.
"You don't just go out and just grab whoever's available, it looks like we're getting specific players to fit specific roles," he said.
"I'm really interested to see the impact Ricky has and how that all unfolds."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.