The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston council staff remind residents waste facilities can take clear soft plastics

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 9 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Launceston waste transfer facility accepts clear soft plastics for recycling.

City of Launceston councillor Andrea Dawkins has raised concerns over the loss of the soft plastic recycling scheme at supermarkets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.