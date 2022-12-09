City of Launceston councillor Andrea Dawkins has raised concerns over the loss of the soft plastic recycling scheme at supermarkets.
Early November, Coles and Woolworths supermarkets announced they were temporarily unable to have in-store collection bins for the REDcycle program.
The program was paused due to partners with the REDcycle program facing market difficulties, soft plastic returns had also increased almost four times the amount Australians were returning in 2019, leaving a stockpile of soft plastics unable to be processed.
During the council meeting held on December 1, Cr Dawkins asked if the City of Launceston would explore options to help divert soft plastics from landfill.
"People no longer have a pathway to recycling soft plastics," she said.
Infrastructure general manager Shane Eberhardt said the Launceston waste facility had means to process clear soft plastics.
"It's upon us all to try and decrease our plastics by using reusable bags where possible," he said.
One of the barriers around recycling clear soft plastic at Launceston's waste transfer stations, is they must be completely clear."
Just a line of coloured plastic on a zip lock bag would make the output a dull, black colour and the only market is for outcomes with clear plastics.
Mr Eberhardt said the council had been in talks with the industry "for many years" to try and find a solution for mixed colour soft plastic.
"Our understanding is there is no capacity in the industry to accept more, however we do understand there are a number of investments nationally in infrasture that will enable to recycling of mixed colour soft plastic," he said.
"We will continue to explore options as they arise."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.