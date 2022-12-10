The Examiner
House of Assembly numbers boost a tough sell

By Barry Prismall
December 10 2022 - 10:00pm
Tasmania's Parliament House ... Imagine being a politician trying to soothe public angst over the skyrocketing cost of living, while supporting a bigger parliament of, dare I say it, more politicians.

I fear that the commendable, cliquey desire by the political establishment for a 35-seat House of Assembly will go to water in an election year and amid economic head winds.

