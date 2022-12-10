I fear that the commendable, cliquey desire by the political establishment for a 35-seat House of Assembly will go to water in an election year and amid economic head winds.
The state government has resolved to restore the numbers from 25 to 35, based on the usual arguments about greater talent for Cabinet, better representation and creating realistic, merciful ministerial work loads.
The usually aloof, academic political science fraternity have been rooting for this outcome since parliament got trendy in 1998 and slashed the number of MPs by 10 in the House and by four in the Legislative Council.
The idea was to save money, but after the haircut a few of us in the press gallery worked out in following years that there were no savings and in fact costs increased because ministers needed more minders and well-paid minders at that.
I campaigned for years to slash the numbers, but then the Greens got to me and convinced me that slashing the numbers was a bad idea.
One summer I was washing my car on the street when a Green minder ambled by and stopped for a chat.
About half an hour later I was a convert for a bigger parliament again.
The Greens hated the cut because they feared, quite rightly, that a smaller parliament would increase the percentage required to win a seat and make life difficult for them at election time.
Still they were right about the size of parliament.
Every academic on the planet with even a casual interest in the size of parliament looked at the Tasmanian experience and screamed foul.
My favourite academic, Professor Peter Boyce, who lectured me on politics, told yet another inquiry into the size of the House that restoring the numbers would improve the quality of government in Tasmania and would be well worth the costs.
Ah yes, the costs.
Treasury worked out a year or two ago that establishment costs for 10 extra House of Assembly members would total about $6 million a year, with ongoing or annual recurrent costs totaling $6.4 million.
With inflation the way it is you can assume the recurrent costs would now be $7 million or $8 million, and up to $10 million a year by the time of the next state election.
While parliament fixes what never should have happened in the first place, out there on desperate struggle street, housing waiting lists get longer, the price of energy keeps climbing and the population continues to struggle with ever rising prices for basic goods.
Imagine being a politician trying to soothe public angst over the skyrocketing cost of living, while supporting a bigger parliament of, dare I say it, more politicians.
The Libs panicked over a written three-party agreement in 2010 to increase the numbers and pulled out of the agreement. Labor and the Greens quickly followed.
I'll be rooting for the reform in 2024-25 but I can confidently predict that the existing MPs and candidates at the next election will be put to the sword.
If a community campaign starts over this issue and some independent candidates campaign against the reform out of shallow self-interest, the pressure on the three parties will be enormous.
What a gift of a bread-and-butter campaign issue.
Just imagine it: "I will not stand by while my constituents suffer at the hands of some elitist political science exercise in a bigger parliament. Sign the petition, calling on the three political parties to dump their wasteful adventure in creating yet more politicians."
What a campaign theme!
This is why I won't believe they actually hold their nerve and increase the size of the House, until I see it.
If say, by the time of the next election the recurrent costs are $10 million a year, then that's $100 million over a decade. That's equivalent to 50 cheap units for the homeless each year.
If I had to write a strategy on the size of parliament and could pick a side, I would go for the negative scare campaign in a heartbeat.
My central theme would pose the question: How many Tasmanians had to suffer, or even die for want of an ambulance that never came, just so the parliament could expand?
If I had to write a strategy for the yes case I'd argue how the smaller parliament is actually costing the state far more because of terrible decisions made by overworked and untrained ministers, who should have spent at least four years learning the ropes before getting even a whiff of a ministerial promotion.
The Greens will keep their nerve.
They've got nothing to lose and much to gain.
I'm sure the two major parties are determined to restore the numbers.
But by golly, in the face of an angry public they will have to walk barefoot over red hot coals to get there.
