The Examiner
Home/News/Property

Moments from downtown, but with plenty of space, this luxurious George Street home has it all

CH
By Cassie Harrex
December 15 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CH

Cassie Harrex

Group Advertising & Special Pubs Journalist

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.