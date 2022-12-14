Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 3 Bath | 3 Car
Set in a prime position offering a unique lifestyle with breathtaking views, this quintessential Victorian residence with a timeless transformation is sure to impress.
This is one of very few substantial single level homes in Launceston that offers uninterrupted, panoramic views of the city and river with all day sun.
On entrance you immediately notice the generous proportions and quality throughout the home has retained stunning original period features including high ceilings, ornate fireplaces, a feature arch in the hallway and Baltic pine floorboards.
The well-thought-out floorplan allows for comfortable, low maintenance living with room for the whole family if needed.
Comprising of four bedrooms the master suite has a walk-in robe, ensuite and incredible views.
Both bathrooms are generous in size and have been recently renovated with high quality, bespoke fixtures and the main bathroom features a standalone bath.
The open plan kitchen, living and dining are generous in size and flow out onto an expansive entertainer's deck with a built-in swim spa and breathtaking views.
The lower level of the home offers an undercover deck area with beautiful views, an additional bathroom, storage area and connection to a stunning, established rose garden.
Rarely do homes of this position and quality come to market.
Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search.
Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.