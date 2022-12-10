One of Morty's Food Hall's original tenants is considering its future at the site.
Dave's Noodle Box owner David Lam said COVID and ballooning rent prices had slashed his shop's profits in recent years.
Mr Lam, who owns seven Dave's Noodle Box outlets across the state, said the similarity of cuisines offered in the food court had also impacted his bottom line.
"Before when we were running with Mort [Douglas] we had a policy that every store had to supply a different food," Mr Lam said.
"Turnover is less, plus the rent's getting dearer so your profit margins go lower because the wages have gone up a fair bit.
"There are so many empty shops there because the rent is so expensive ... hopefully the new landlords are going to do something about it."
Dave's Noodle Box was Tasmania's first noodle store when it opened with the Morty's complex in 2000.
It joins East Ocean Chinese Cuisine as the only food hall tenants still remaining from opening day.
BP, International Flowers and Subway, which was the second Subway franchise in Tasmania, have also lasted the entire 22 years.
Mr Lam said Mr Douglas' four years running the complex had been a successful time for his business.
"Mort approached me because at that time I had a restaurant in the Wok and Grill - he and Marcus [Douglas] came and tried my meal," Mr Lam said.
"He was a very nice man and a great friend.
"He did a great job doing something new."
Morty's was listed for sale in October.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
