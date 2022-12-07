The Examiner
Comment

Stadium can wait unlike health, housing, says Jacqui Lambie

By Jacqui Lambie
December 8 2022 - 5:00am
If you had $375 million to fix the problems Tasmania is facing, would you really spend it on a stadium?

