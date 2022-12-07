Police suicide coronial inquiry continues

A Tasmanian psychiatrist claims Tasmania Police officers let go from the force as a result of their PTSD believed the well-being support they received after they were dropped was inadequate.
The police suicide coronial inquiry looking into the deaths of Constables Paul Hunt and Simon Darke, Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds and Sergeant Robert Cooke heard from psychiatrist Yvonne Turnier-Shea, who gave evidence specifically in relation to her former patient Sgt Cooke.
Dr Turnier-Shea said she had treated ten police officers with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, eight of these could not return to work, one returned full time and another in a part-time capacity only.
She said her patients felt unsupported after being let go, telling her that the general support they received from Tasmania Police, including from welfare officers, was insufficient.
"Once they had entered workers compensations claim and it had become clear after a while that they weren't going to re-enter the police force...there had not been any contact or concerns raised, no checking in," Dr Turnier-Shea said.
"The force dropped them without any specific support provided."
Dr Turnier-Shea said conversations about mental health within the Tasmanian police force and the de-stigmatisation of mental health issues needed to be examined.
"So people don't feel like they need to hide problems or symptoms," she said.
Dr Turnier-Shea, who was Sgt Cooke's treating psychiatrist, said he suffered from severe PTSD, rated as the most difficult kind.
She said he was on medication that did not mix well with alcohol, and was on treatment plans that included strategies to avoid his alcohol use.
The coronial inquiry also heard that on the day he died, Sgt Cooke had social drinks at 8pm, and it was suggested if he had kept on drinking until 11pm that this would put him at high suicide risk.
Dr Turnier-Shea said she had seen Sgt Cooke on the day of his death and assessed that his mental health was well-presented at that stage.
When asked whether his alcohol consumption on the day of his death was a "significant issue in the timing of his suicide", Dr Turnier-Shea agreed.
