The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Psychiatrist claims police were let go as a result of their PTSD

IB
By Isabel Bird
December 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police suicide coronial inquiry continues

A Tasmanian psychiatrist claims Tasmania Police officers let go from the force as a result of their PTSD believed the well-being support they received after they were dropped was inadequate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.