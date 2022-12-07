The Examiner
LGH emergency department wait times blowing out

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated December 8 2022 - 12:02pm, first published 6:00am
Australian Medical Association Tasmania president John Saul.

The percentage of emergency department patients receiving treatment on time at the Launceston General Hospital were among the country's lowest, at 54 per cent in the last financial year, data released on Wednesday revealed.

