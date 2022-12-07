The percentage of emergency department patients receiving treatment on time at the Launceston General Hospital were among the country's lowest, at 54 per cent in the last financial year, data released on Wednesday revealed.
According to the information from the the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the median wait time in the emergency department at the hospital was 4 hours and ten minutes in the year to June 30, up from 2 hours and 5 minutes a year earlier.
But like most other Tasmanian hospitals, the wait time for semi-urgent elective surgery improved at the LGH, from 129 days down to 104, although that was still well above the national average of 70 days.
That compared to 120 days for the Royal Hobart Hospital, 174 days for the North-West Regional Hospital, and 62 days for the Mersey Community Hospital.
Despite small improvements, the data showed that Tasmanian hospitals continued to lag mainland counterparts by wide margins, reflecting the state's older population and thinner state budget for hospitals.
Dr John Saul, Tasmania president of the Australian Medical Association, said there were positive developments in the data, including a fall in recent years in elective surgery wait times at The Mersey Community Hospital.
But the worsening figures for the hospital emergency departments reflected a "whole of system failure", including in general practice, aged care, mental health and disability services, he said.
"In 35 years of medicine, I have never seen this level of sustained pressure and struggle in our emergency departments, and it's doctors, nurses, ambulance officers, everyone is really under pressure," he said.
He attributed much of the blame to shortfalls by the previous and current federal government.
"We seem to have the state government on board, but we don't have the federal government committing any additional funds. In fact there is a small section in their last budget where they have actually reduced the funds."
The problems at the NW Regional Hospital may reflect difficulties and attracting staff there, he said.
"We know that they have got alot of locums staff, they struggle to get consistent staff and the end result, unfortunately, is they are not hitting their targets," Dr Saul said.
But many problems were common to all of the state's hospitals, he said, including ramping and especially bed block.
"We've got problems getting people into emergency departments from the ambulance, we've then got problems getting people out of emergency and onto the hospital wards," he said.
"We've got about 20 patients in the Royal Hobart Hospital waiting for suitable accommodation in nursing homes ... and in mental health, if you haven't got adequate housing for mental health patients, you can't safely discharge them," Dr Saul said.
