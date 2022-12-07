As the state government's push for the proposed Macquarie Point stadium intensifies, Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie has criticised Premier Rockliff's economic priorities.
Senator Lambie said the state would commit $375 million to the stadium's construction, and called upon the Premier to "get off his high horse and wake up to reality".
"It's not up to whether people want it. When it comes down to it, can we afford it?," Senator Lambie said.
"When you look at hospital ramping, our health system and our bloody housing, it is not pretty."
Highlighting her concerns, Senator Lambie cast doubt on whether federal Labor would fund the proposed stadium.
As outlined in initial assessments, the state government has been banking on federal Labor covering half of the estimated $750 million stadium build.
"Federal Labor has not signed off saying they are going to give us any help with the cost [of the stadium]," she said.
In a speech delivered to the Senate on Monday, November 28, Senator Lambie labelled the stadium proposal a "good idea in isolation".
I do not think it would be wise for the federal government to be putting any money into a stadium down here.- Tasmanian Senator, Jacqui Lambie
"I do not have a problem with there being a [Tasmanian] AFL team," she said.
"There is nothing wrong with saying this is a great dream, and I hope one day it happens.
"Right now, we need to keep our money close to our chest."
With the stadium announcement made by former Premier Peter Gutwein in March this year, Senator Lambie was asked whether she believed it was an obligation for Premier Rockliff to see the proposal through.
"I think if Peter Gutwein could see where we are sitting right now, with where the economy is, he would think this [the stadium] is probably not the smartest idea," she said.
"Decisions need to be made sometimes based on what happens in the rest of the world and the country."
A sticking point for Lambie was the AFL's involvement in the state's bid, saying the league "has a lot to answer for".
"To be dictated to have a roof on it [the stadium] and cough up the money when no other state has been asked to do that, it's quite distasteful," she said.
"When it [the stadium announcement] first came out, people were quite excited.
"Now reality is setting in, and people are waking up and saying we just can't afford it."
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
