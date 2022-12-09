The Greens Beach Triathlon is growing and will be held across a full weekend rather than just one day.
The January 21-22 event, run by Tri Events Tasmania, has plenty on offer, including a couple of new features.
The ocean swim, which was trialled last year will take centre stage on Saturday.
The main event is a 1500-metre swim and there'll also be a 500m race.
For the first time, youngsters will have the chance to get involved in the Trystars Aquathlon (swim/run) which is open to 7-12-year-olds.
Sunday is all about the sprint distance triathlon for individuals and teams as well as the corporate challenge.
It'll be at the later start time of 11am due to the tides.
Race director Will Blackaby, who was thrilled with the 130-plus turnout last year, wanted to keep the momentum rolling.
"Going away from last year's event, we thought about how we could make the event bigger and Greens Beach is such a beautiful location," he said.
"So I thought why not bring an ocean swim element into the event.
"We're still expecting 130 competitors for the triathlon, if not more, which would be great.
"And then expecting quite a few more to come along on the Saturday and do the ocean swim as well."
The ocean swim was trialled as part the triathlon earlier this year.
"There were competitors that raced with the triathlon but just finished after the swim and we got good buy-in with that and had upwards of 30 competitors," Blackaby said.
"It was great because it was something we didn't really advertise or it was more of an invitational event.
"We've already got good buy-in for an ocean swim. So putting it on a separate day is hopefully going to attract upwards of 50 competitors."
He said the Greens Beach community had embraced the whole event which started in 2020.
"There are so many people around the area while it's on and to make it into a weekend rather than just a day was something that not only the community wanted, but (we thought) it would be great for everyone to come along as well," he said.
The sprint distance triathlon encompasses a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run.
Blackaby said the event was community-focused and catered for all age groups and abilities, including para athletes.
"We're trying to make it an event for everyone and not just for your avid triathlete," he said.
Those interested can enter on the Greens Beach Triathlon website.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
