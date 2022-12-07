If he pulls up well, they are happy to test him in deep waters.- Co-trainer Trent Wells on Rebel Factor
The best laid plans don't always work out in racing but, in the case of handy stayer Perun, it didn't stop him recording his eighth career win in the Benchmark 68 Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday night
Longford trainer Alana Fulton sent the gelding on a hit-and-run mission to Victoria last month with a view to bringing him back for a rare 2400m race at Elwick 18 days later.
He ran second at Bendigo to pay for his trip but, on returning home, had a bout of colic on the Friday before his scheduled Hobart assignment and missed the race.
"We had to treat him which ended that plan," Fulton said.
"So we freshened him up to bring him back to 2100m tonight."
Apprentice Chelsea Baker had Perun tracking the speed all the way and the $3.40 favourite just got home by a head over Steel Skies.
Although Fulton was happy with the win, it will lift the eight-year-old's rating which will put paid to another of her plans.
"We were going back to Victoria for a 0-64 (over 2520m) at Cranbourne on December 23 but we'll have to re-look at what we do now," the trainer said.
Rising star Rebel Factor may have earned a crack at the big guns with another impressive win in the Craig Hanson Memorial.
Co-trainer Trent Wells said connections were keen to back-up in next week's $125,000 Conquering Stakes at weight-for-age.
"They will see what Brendon (McCoull) says but, if he pulls up well, they are happy to test him in deep waters," Wells said.
"But he doesn't have to go there. He'll get his chance at the top level, either this year or next year when he'll be an even better horse.
"There are plenty of other races for him to win this year."
McCoull sat off the pace on Rebel Factor as Gee Gee Queen Bee high-balled it in front.
"It looked a bit hairy when that mare put a gap on them and I thought he might have been giving her too much start," Wells said.
"But, I had no sooner thought that than he had them covered and the race was over at the 200m.
"It was a pretty effortless win in the end."
Rebel Factor, who opened $2.90 before the scratching of second favourite Sirene Stryker, started $1.65 and won by 3/4 length from first-up specialist Ethical Dilemma with Jaja Chaboogie 1-3/4 lengths away third.
Spreyton trainer Liandra Gray gave the connections of four-year-old Coup De Spry a choice after he failed to impress during his first preparation.
"I told them they could either sack him or just hope that he needed a bit of time," Gray recalled.
They took the latter option and were rewarded with a narrow win - and $20,000 worth of Tasbred bonuses - in the Ron Riley Maiden.
Jockey Tommy Doyle made the most of an inside draw to get Coup De Spry home in a bunched finish.
"Luckily the owners were happy to be patient and have now got a well-deserved win," Gray said.
Despite his long odds ($41), the trainer gave Coup De Spry "a sneaky chance".
"It was a really good run last start when he drew an outside gate and did a lot work - we were very happy with him." she said.
"He drew well tonight and Tommy gave him a beautiful ride.
"He was the only jockey prepared to ride him after we had some issues with him bucking out of the gates."
Green but good is the only way to describe well-bred three-year-old Geegees Gemstone who made an impressive winning debut in the Maiden Plate.
Despite his wayward manners, the son of former smart mare Gee Gees Top Notch had little difficulty landing a $3.60 to $1.95 plunge.
Brighton trainer Stuart Gandy confirmed what everyone could see - "when he learns to go straight and do everything right, he's got a very bright future."
"He's been hard work from day dot and full credit goes to my team," Gandy said.
"He put one of them in hospital and a few other things but he's come right.
"Siggy (Carr) has got the job done tonight on a pretty raw horse and he'll learn a lot from that."
Gandy said that not only had Geegees Gemstone been a handful, he'd also had to overcome an injury that set him back a couple of months.
"It's taken a lot of patience, blood, sweat and tears," the trainer said.
"His mother ran in the 1000 Guineas and Strutt Stakes so, if he pulls up well, we'll now head towards the Tasmanian Guineas."
1- BM68 2100m: 3.40 fav. PERUN (A Fulton, C Baker) 1, 4.40 Steel Skies 2, 4.80 Page 3. Hd, 1-1/4 len. 2:12.11.
2- MDN 1600m: 41.00 COUP DE SPRY (L Gray, T Doyle) 1, 18.00 Falcula 2, 11.00 Bavarian Flyer 3. Lng nk, 1/2 hd. 1:38.16.
3- MDN 1100m: 1.95 fav. GEEGEES GEMSTONE (S Gandy, S Carr) 1, 5.50 Steel Mist 2, 13.00 Geegees Hisword 3. 2-3/4 len, lng nk. 1:05.21.
4- BM62 1100m: 10.00 WARICA (J Blacker, B Hanham) 1, 1.95f. Fairy Magic 2, 7.00 Geegee Jet By 3. Nk, 1-1/4 len. 1:04.8.
5- BM76 1100m: 1.65 fav. REBEL FACTOR (L,D&T Wells, B McCoull) 1, 21.00 Ethical Dilemma 2, 19.00 Jaja Chaboogie 3. 3/4 len, 1-3/4 len. 1:04.41.
6- CL1 1200m: 4.00 ZEWINNA (J Blacker, S Carr) 1, 5.50 Did You Decide 2, 7.00 Chosen Eagle 3. Ns, lng nk. 1:11.3.
7- BM62 1400m: 4.40 GEEGEE LUCKY JESS (S Gandy, C Jordan) 1, 15.00 Incriminate 2, 3.70f Imagine Howe 3. 1-1/2l, 3/4l. 1:24.3.
8- CL1 1400m: 5.00 LION'S TOOTH (D Bramich, B Hanham) 1, 7.00 Coronation Veronic 2, 13.00 Taspinaro 3. 1/2 len, 1/2 len. 1:25.92.
