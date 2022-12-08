Trevallyn trio not guilty of wounding

Three people involved in a neighbourhood dispute in Trevallyn have been found not guilty of wounding and assault by a Supreme Court jury after a two-week trial.
The 11-person jury found Luke Jack Walker, 28, Julia Adeline Tonks, 35, and a young woman not guilty of two counts of wounding Sefton David Ross Bottomley, then 24, with a knife on October 3, 2020.
However, the jury found Tonks and the young woman guilty of assaulting Mr Bottomley's female friend Tegan Smith while depriving her of a mobile phone. They were found not guilty of aggravated robbery and several alternative verdicts, including stealing.
Justice Robert Pearce is likely to make findings of fact when he hands down sentence on Thursday afternoon.
The jury heard during the trial that there had been tension between the defendants and Mr Bottomley after a household member reported Mr Bottomley to police for a perceived family violence incident.
In the following weeks, when Mr Bottomley visited Launceston from Huonville, tension increased over accusations that he was hooning on a motorbike, made a threat about a puppy and that he called a neighbour "a slut".
On the night of the incident, there were three separate confrontations, including the knife incident in which Mr Bottomley received two cuts and the young female also received a cut.
Mr Bottomley believed the defendants were responsible for ramming his car while they believed he had thrown concrete blocks through two windows.
The young female alleged in a police interview that Mr Bottomley had a knife during the confrontation.
Police found a knife sheath in Mr Bottomley's pocket, but he claimed he had never seen it before.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken cross-examined police about why they never searched the unit where Mr Bottomley was staying.
Ms McCracken also cast doubt on much of Mr Bottomley's evidence.
Mr Bottomley told the jury that he had lost 2.5 litres of blood due to the incident - however, a medico said it was estimated to be 10-15mls. He also said he was in an induced coma for 48 hours in the hospital, but a police officer gave evidence that he was "hyperactive".
The guilty verdict for assault came after the young female admitted in a police interview that she struck Ms Smith while she and Tonks took the phone.
The jury heard that Tonks told Ms Smith she would get her phone back when she paid the window replacement cost. Defence counsel said there was no intention to permanently deprive Ms Smith of the phone.
In the months following the Trevallyn incident, Mr Bottomley had several court appearances in the Hobart Magistrates Court.
He was given 12 months suspended jail sentence in February 2021 after being found guilty of two counts of assaulting a woman and two counts of breaching of family violence order in April 2020.
A global sentence also required him to do 22 hours of community service for a count of drink driving on April 19, 2020.
A fortnight after the Trevallyn incident, he had a conviction recorded for possessing cannabis and a smoking device.
In February 2022, he was fined $250 for failing to comply with the direction of a police officer, refusing to state his name and address and using abusive language to police in the Hobart suburb of Claremont on December 20, 2021.
Magistrates court records show Bottomley is also facing two counts of common assault for allegedly throwing a glass and a lemon at a man, grabbing a woman by the arm and attempting to pull her from a chair at Claremont in December 2021.
