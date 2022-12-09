Westbury have their tails up after breaking through for their inaugural Cricket North women's win.
But they run into league juggernaut South Launceston who have dropped one game this season.
Captain-coach Stacey Norton-Smith said consistency was the Shamrocks' goal on Saturday at St Patrick's College.
"It's going to be a tough ask to replicate a win against South Launnie," she said.
"But to replicate the game we played (against Launceston) would be what we're aiming for."
She said there had been a great atmosphere among the group this week.
"We all know when you're winning and playing well, that's what you want to keep going for," she said.
"If we can play the same brand of cricket we played last weekend, I won't say we'll be overly confident on the win.
"But we'll be confident on a really good game. And it's always a good game against South anyway. If we could just hold a good competitive game against them as well, that's a win for us."
South Launceston coach Belinda Wegman said the Knights would field another young side for the clash.
South with be without three of their experienced guns with Ava Curtis and Alice McLauchlan at under-19 nationals while Amy Duggan is away.
"Ava and Alice are out so we've some had some of our female development players come through," Wegman said.
"They've played a few games with us and they'll step up again this week and play."
Teenager Emma Barnes made her debut last Saturday while Maisie Miller is another youngster playing top-grade.
Wegman provided into insight into coaching the young brigade.
"They train with us anyway, we just have a good chat with them before the game and point out what we do as a team," she said.
"The girls take that on and listen which makes it easier as a coach to take them onto the field - they're pretty switched on, the girls.
"At training we're doing everything the same, so they know when they're coming up into the senior team what the expectations are."
Riverside and Launceston will be in a battle to get back on winners' list at Windsor Park.
Blues coach Sophie Parkin said her group was eager to improve on their loss to South Launceston.
"We batted well and that was a big thanks to Meg Radford who made 50. We spoke before the game, we wanted to get to at least 120 and we did that," she said.
"So that gave us something to defend.
"But unfortunately, we didn't really attack the stumps as well as we could have and didn't field our best and we had 34 extras. We want to be around 10. That's too many and unfortunately, we couldn't get the win. But we'll be looking to rectify those extras."
The Blues are still without skipper Kate Sherriff who is on state cricket duties in Perth.
Bec Spring (sore knee), Isabel Partridge and Claire Donald are also unavailable.
Launceston captain Lynn Hendley is expecting a tough clash.
She said the Lions were looking to get back to their best after struggling last week with tired bodies following the national veterans cricket carnival and dealing with COVID.
Simone Haywood and Michelle Allen are back.
Arielle Glatte, who debuted last week, will play again.
"We're pleased to have her again and she brings a bit of youth to our side as well," Hendley said.
The skipper said the Lions needed to bowl a fuller length and lift their run-rate with the bat.
