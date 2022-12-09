The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Westbury, South Launceston meet in Cricket North women's

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
December 9 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Emma Elliott fires down a delivery earlier this season. The Lions take on Riverside at Windsor Park on Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson

Westbury have their tails up after breaking through for their inaugural Cricket North women's win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.