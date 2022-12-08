The City of Launceston Council has received a development application for a Visitor Accommodation - Construction of a dwelling for short-term accommodation as Northern Tasmania is in the midst of a rental shortage.
The dwelling is 52 meters squared and will contain a bedroom with an ensuite, open living space and kitchenette.
It is intended to be built in the back of a Garfield Street property, with a garage underneath the unit, with an adjoining stair and outdoor deck to reach the unit, taking up 112 metres squared total.
The overall property is 356 meters squared, with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house.
City of Launceston councillors voted for a motion in August to investigate short-term rentals in the municipality.
There has been discussion over whether short-term accommodations impact the ongoing housing and rental crisis.
Tenants' Union of Tasmania's principal solicitor Benedict Bartl had previously said even a few properties made to short-term accommodation rather than long-term make a broader impact.
"It would have a significant impact on supply and therefore increased rental prices," he said.
According to data from the Department of Justice, the Launceston area contains over 500 short-term rental properties.
Data from CoreLogic found the rental vacancy for units in Launceston was 2.6 per cent and 1.6 for houses.
The council is currently investigating the impact and number of short-term rentals, including partial and whole property short-term rentals.
Chief officer Michael Stretton said the report is expected to be presented to the council in the coming months.
"The council is currently undertaking an analysis of short-stay accommodation in the municipality, seeking to understand its impacts on the long-term rental market and exploring options for increasing future housing stock," he said.
The report would focus on data so councillors could be well informed about the impact of short-term accommodation.
In the past financial year, 2021-22, the council approved 44 applications for change of use to visitor accommodation.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
