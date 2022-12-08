Having been closed since the pandemic, Gourlay's Sweets Factory will soon be moving to a new location.
The factory, while still operating but closed to the public, has been on Paterson Street since 1993.
Owner Michael Wood said the Door of Hope management team welcomed them with open arms after they struggled to find a spot for the factory.
"It's been a struggle to get approvals, but it's always been moving forward," he said.
"It might be at a snail's pace, but it's always been going forward."
The factory will be a single floor and it will be easier for machinery to be fitted into the long space.
Mr Wood said they had worked with people from the heritage sector, saying it was a perfect fit for the 126-year-old business to head to a heritage building.
"Gourlay's is seen as heritage given the amount we've been manufacturing," he said.
The development application to the City of Launceston council included a heritage exemption certificate.
The application requests partial redevelopment of and renovation of the existing artist studios at the door.
The application showed a request to demolish some brick walls, so the space is open for the factory floor, as well as sinks, a timber-framed mezzanine, two timber-framed walls, doors and windows. Existing beams will remain intact.
An exhaust fan will also be installed and new signage.
Hopefully, the factory will be opened after February next year, with the doors opening for tourists later.
Access to the public was stopped during the pandemic.
Mr Wood said once the factory was opened to visitors, people would gain a broader insight into the sweets and chocolate making.
"There will be more vision of other areas of the factory that people will be able to see what goes on," he said.
Gourlay's Sweet Shop in the Quadrant Mall will not be affected.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
