Road safety and community involvement Advertising Feature

MAIB works with the Tasmanian community to promote safer driving, and helps with the rehabilitation of injured people. Picture by Shutterstock

Each year the Motor Accidents Insurance Board (MAIB) actively works with other sectors of the Tasmanian community to promote safer driving, as well as advancing practices for the treatment and rehabilitation of injured people.



This work supports the MAIB's objectives of reducing the number and severity of accidents that occur on Tasmanian roads, as well as improving injury outcomes.

The MAIB proudly sponsors a range of community and road safety initiatives each year, including:

Road safety advisory council (RSAC)

Established in 1996, the RSAC enforcement and public education program is an MAIB funded initiative of the Department of State Growth, Tasmania Police and the MAIB. Since being established, the RSAC activities have contributed to a consistent and substantial decrease in the frequency of serious injury claims.

Returning riders road skills check ride

The MAIB has provided subsidies for returning motorcycle riders since 2005. The current course, Returning Riders Road Skills Check Ride, is provided through the State Government contracted Motorcycle Training and Assessment Program provider. The MAIB subsidises $150 per rider towards the cost of the course.

MAIB/Metro nightrider

The MAIB has funded the MAIB Nightrider service for the past eleven years and comprises of Metro buses being subsidised to operate on New Year's Eve in Hobart, Launceston and Burnie, thereby providing a low cost option to get home safely for those celebrating.

Injury prevention and management foundation

The Foundation was established by the MAIB with the objective of promoting measures to reduce the number and severity of motor accidents and minimise the cost of the scheme to the Tasmanian Community.

The projects approved for funding through the Foundation in 2021-22 were:

Road Trauma Support Tasmania Inc, offering counselling and support for people who have been affected by a road crash

Campbell Town District High School's beat the stats-drive to survive and all-terrain vehicle training

ParaQuad Association of Tasmania's BodySafe education program and the Wheelie Safe project

Yolla District High School's all-terrain vehicle training

Brain Injury Association Tasmania's brain injury making a difference

Huonville High School's crash awareness training

Hobart Clinical School's wilderness skills weekend

Driver Mentoring Tasmania's Yloo database and booking system (for learner drivers)