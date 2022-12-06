Academic leadership 'severely restricted'

Academic leadership at the University of Tasmania has been 'severely restricted', according to a group of professors who argue that such leadership is needed for democratic society.
The Legislative Council Select Committee UTAS Act hearings began on Tuesday and will continue over four more days, hearing from many voices who submitted to the inquiry, with up to 149 submissions received.
Adjunct Associate Professor John Kenny speaking on behalf of the UTAS Chapter of the Australian Association of University Professors (AAUP) said the domination of managerial leadership at the University of Tasmania had reduced academic power
He said as a result, academics were unwilling to speak out for fear of retribution.
"When staff consistently express seriously low levels of trust high levels of concern about how the university is being run, it should ring alarm bells for all Tasmanians that their university may not be fulfilling its mission," Professor Kenny said.
"What is sorely needed at UTAS is for university governance structures and processes to not only enable and encourage academics to speak out or challenge proposals without fear of retribution, but to expect them to do so, as part of a thriving university culture."
He said for shared governance towork, there needed to be a balance of power between managerial and academics.
"The governance of Australian public universities, including UTAS, must become more collegial, consultative, transparent and accountable," he said.
