Industrial unrest looks to be on the increase at Hydro Tasmania, where 160 employees of its renewable energy consulting subsidiary, Entura, will on Wednesday begin casting ballots over whether to accept or reject management's latest offer of a 3.5 per cent pay increase.
Just days after public sector unions agreed to bury the hatchet when the government revised upwards its pay offer, Entura employees have already voted down two pay deals, and are set to reject this latest offer, said Luke Crowley, state manager of engineers' union Professionals Australia.
He said both his organisation and the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union, which represents a small number of technical staff at the Hydro subsidiary, have been aggressively campaigning for employees to vote 'no'.
"I would be very surprised if we don't get a 'no' vote up, I think there's significant dissatisfaction," Mr Crowley said.
The discontent focused on the pay differences for similar roles at Hydro and Entura, as well as the fact that the government recently boosted its pay offer to state employees.
Employees are also dissatisfied that the offer of a 3.5 per cent increase in the first and second years is "below inflation", and does not come with one-off cash payments akin to those offered to the state service, he said.
"From what I've heard, management are not getting a good result when they go and talk about these things in the team meetings, so we would be expecting another solid rejection of the offer," he said.
A spokesperson for Entura said: "Entura believes that the proposed Enterprise Agreement is a fair and reasonable offer that is market competitive for our EA employees and is a sustainable value proposition for the business into the future."
John Short, state secretary of the AMWU, said further industrial action could follow if management failed to increase its offer.
"We are not keen on that but they are giving us no real other option."
He said he also believed Entura workers would vote down the offer for a third time.
"Most of the workers we talk to are not satisfied at all with the offer, they want the company to reassess it and offer a better pay rise," he said.
Entura's latest pay offer came after publication of Hydro's annual report for the year ended June 30, which revealed big bonuses and termination payments to senior executives.
The biggest was $1.31 million to former CEO, Evangelista Albertini, for his short 14-month tenure at the helm of the energy company, and included a $475,000 termination payment.
"You've got massive corporate profits, massive CEO salaries and payouts, and yet the people who are actually providing the services and making the money for the company are the ones being treated the poorest," Mr Short said.
The vote will take place over several days, and comes after Hydro Tasmania employees voted in October to accept a pay increase of between 2 per cent and 3.5 per cent, despite a "no" campaign from the Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.