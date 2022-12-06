Tasmanian Labor say the government has failed housing basics

Tasmanian Labor is calling on the government to act now to ease the state's rental crisis.
The government acknowledges state housing issues but claims they are working towards solving them.
Labor housing spokesperson Ella Haddad said the government had failed for years to get "the basics right on housing."
"A new report on vacancy rates for November shows Launceston had the biggest fall in the number of rental properties available of any city area in the country, with the vacancy rate plunging to just 0.4 per cent," she said.
The vacancy rate for Hobart sits at 0.4 per cent - half the national rate of 0.8 per cent.
"The lack of affordable housing is pushing more and more Tasmanian households to the financial brink, with thousands facing homelessness as the cost of living continues to rise," Ms Haddad said.
She said the government was "more concerned about building an unnecessary $750 million stadium".
Housing minister Guy Barnett said the government was committed to addressing housing and rental supply issues and lauded its Private Rental Incentives program.
"The government has the most ambitious social and affordable housing plan in the state's history to build 10,000 homes and dwellings by 2032 and we are on track to deliver 1500 by June 30 next year," he said.
"Under the PRI program, property owners are invited to make their homes available for affordable rent to households on low incomes and with low or no support needs."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
