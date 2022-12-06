The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham joins Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated December 6 2022 - 2:58pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hobart Hurricanes announce Jimmy Neesham's signing on Twitter.

Dynamic New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is set to make the Hobart Hurricanes his 25th professional team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.