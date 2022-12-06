Dynamic New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is set to make the Hobart Hurricanes his 25th professional team.
The 32-year-old left-handed batter and right-arm quick is poised to make his Big Bash League debut after joining the Tasmanian squad for BBL12 as an overseas replacement player.
Despite not having Big Bash experience, Neesham is another player with expansive international experience, especially at the Twenty20 level.
Representing his country in 60 T20 Internationals, Neesham has 688 runs at a strike-rate of 159.62 plus 25 wickets at an average of 30.12.
He has also played 71 One-Day Internationals and 12 Test matches.
"I'm really excited to be involved with the Big Bash for the first time this year," Neesham said.
"I've heard great things about the Hurricanes set-up, and the list this year looks incredibly strong, so to be able to play even a small part in what I hope will be a successful tournament for the franchise is a really great opportunity for me.
"A lot of people say Tasmania is a bit like a mini New Zealand, so I'm looking forward to getting over there, meeting the guys, and playing the role that is asked of me for the team."
The widely-travelled Neesham has extensive experience across four continents including five different teams in the lucrative Indian Premier League.
Neesham joins Asif Ali (o/s), Faheem Ashraf (o/s), Zak Crawley (o/s replacement player), Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan (o/s), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Chris Tremain, Matthew Wade and Mac Wright as Hurricanes currently signed for BBL|12.
It has not been confirmed who Neesham replaces, however, Ashraf has been called up for Pakistan's Test series against England.
One more domestic contract remains available with the Hurricanes for the upcoming season.
Neesham was famously entrusted with the bat in the Super Over of the 2019 ODI World Cup final against England.
